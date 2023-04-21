CHAMPION — A worker died after a ditch wall gave way and collapsed on top of him Thursday morning in the town of Champion, according to state police.
State police say Mark A. Holder, 59, of Redwood, was working for Thirteen Colonies Construction and was installing a drainage line at a new residential construction site on Freedom Drive.
When Mr. Holder was in the ditch, the earth wall collapsed and partially buried him, troopers say.
Coworkers at the scene dug him out, rendered aid, and called 911, according to police.
Mr. Holder was removed from the ditch and transported to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he suffered.
Carthage Area Rescue, Great Bend, and West Carthage fire departments, West Carthage Police Department, state police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, commonly known as OSHA, responded to the scene.
State police say their investigation is ongoing.
