Copenhagen hosts memorial day parade

Main Street in Copenhagen was lined with onlookers as the Copenhagen Cares Collaborative, in conjunction with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, hosted the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Following the parade, there was a dedication for the 36 recently displayed veterans banners and a service. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

