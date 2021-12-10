RODMAN — Zachary Waugh took two shots at two deer and dropped ’em both on the last weekend of hunting season, turning to his girlfriend with a smile and a fist bump. Then he collapsed, his life ending suddenly at 23 years old in the arms of the woman he loved.
“It does bring me comfort that he died next to the love of his life,” said Kendra Bourgeois, the mother of his child and woman he loved. “It sucks that I’m not able to spend the rest of my life with him, but I spent the rest of his life with him.”
Mr. Waugh, who grew up in Copenhagen, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, after having a medical emergency while hunting in a tree stand behind his cottage in Rodman.
His family is still not sure what happened, making them think it has yet to be real. Was it a seizure? Did his heart just stop? They’re confused, but there is no twisting the type of man they knew Mr. Waugh to be.
They described him in many ways — from being respectful and the guy to give up his seat at a diner, to being a man devoted to making his 3-year-old son, Owen, happy. But it all revolved around the fact that Mr. Waugh was equal parts sarcastic and serious. He’d greet you with a wet willy and leave you with a hug and a kiss.
Even though his life ended during a euphoric moment of bringing down two deer in one breath, his family and friends — just days after his death — are finding some comfort in the fact that he died doing what he loved.
Last Saturday was the last weekend of the regular deer hunting season in the state’s Northern Zone. Mr. Waugh was adamant that his girlfriend of five years, Ms. Bourgeois, join him. He called her Chip, Chipmunk or Chipotle because her cheeks grew a little during her pregnancy,
Ms. Bourgeois isn’t a huge fan of hunting, and it was hailing and windy on Saturday. She didn’t want to go, but he wrapped three hunting coats around her and did a nice job convincing her. Usually, whenever she said she didn’t want to go, he was more than OK with it, but she just thought he wanted to spend some time with her.
So, the two left his family cottage and began crunching through the snow. They crammed into the homemade tree stand and began their last hunt together.
It was five years ago when they had started talking on Facebook. He was a senior at Copenhagen Central School and she had just graduated. She would post photos and he would press “like” on all of them. Then she would press “like” on all of his. It was a dance — until she made the first move.
“I said ‘Are you done liking all of my pictures yet?’” she said.
Around 3:45 p.m. last Saturday, the two doe came into view. Mr. Waugh hadn’t shot anything all year and had two doe tags left to fill. He had already spoken with his dad — who at the time was hunting in another stand about 10 minutes away — about taking two deer if it could be done without simply wounding both.
Mr. Waugh trained his grandfather’s old hunting gun on the first doe and shot. He immediately trained the gun on the second deer and fired again. His family later learned he had struck both in the heart.
“His smile went from ear to ear,” Ms. Bourgeois said. “He gave me a fist bump and said ‘I got them, Chip, I got them.’”
They were both smiling. His smile made her smile, no matter how cold she was. It was a similar excitement as when the couple had their son. She gave birth to Owen after having a previous miscarriage, and Mr. Waugh was so nervous when Owen was a baby. He feared dropping Owen — which still makes her laugh — but once the kid got a little bigger, they were inseparable.
“Owen’s favorite thing was being out in the garage with Daddy working on Ums. Owen calls snowmobiles Ums,” she said. “And he loved Daddy’s truck. He would beg Zach when we got in it, ‘Go fast Daddy, go fast.’”
Mr. Waugh grew up going fast and making machines go faster, from working on trucks to snowmobiles. Racing snowmobiles was almost like a religion to him and the couple’s families. He even asked Ms. Bourgeois’s father for permission to buy a racing snowmobile for her. He got the approval and had already bought it for her Christmas gift this year.
Anywhere Mr. Waugh went while he was younger, he was rolling smoke out of his truck’s exhaust. It was all in good fun, but that fun turned into something more when he had Owen.
“Owen loved the sound of his truck and the black smoke,” she said. “He did it because it made Owen happy. He always did anything and everything to make that little boy and me happy.”
Owen and his dad were always getting into trouble together, but Ms. Bourgeois wouldn’t change that for the world even if they did keep her on her toes constantly.
Seconds after he shot the two doe, Mr. Waugh got a text message from his dad, Woody, who was a short distance away in another blind.
“I texted him and asked if he got one, and he said ‘Two,’” Woody said. “It was a few minutes later and Kendra called me.”
Mr. Waugh had entered into some medical emergency, suspended into the air on a small platform alongside his girlfriend.
Ms. Bourgeois remembers the sudden fear and confusion setting in. She called 911 and his father. He began driving there from the stand he was hunting in, and she stayed on the phone with the dispatcher. She remembers almost being calm in the disaster, until the operator asked if she could find a pulse and she couldn’t.
His dad got there and did whatever he could. He climbed up the ladder and did CPR until first responders arrived, but it appears Mr. Waugh had already died with Ms. Bourgeois.
“I thank God every day that I was in that tree stand,” she said. “The coroner did say he died in my arms. I think that’s what Zach wanted. I feel like he needed me there to let go.”
Mr. Waugh was a healthy 23-year-old. Although she’s still confused on the how, Ms. Bourgeois knows he died a happy man.
“I know that he died with a smile on his face,” Ms. Bourgeois said, “and it makes me feel a little bit better that he died next to his Chipotle, or whatever he was calling me that day.”
A few days after he died, his cousin, Jordan Waugh, organized a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses and for Owen’s future. The account raised about $10,000 in four hours. By Friday morning, it was nearly at $16,500. His family made T-shirts and sweatshirts honoring Mr. Waugh, and people drive by his house burning their tires. Jordan said people might look down on Copenhagen because it’s small, but the outpouring of support has shown how strong it stands for its own.
Back home, Ms. Bourgeois is with Owen watching the trucks burn by. She isn’t ready for his truck to be in the driveway, so it sits in his father’s. Their dog, Sadie, is often waiting at the door looking out the window, just like she did when she heard Mr. Waugh’s truck coming from a mile away.
Ms. Bourgeois has been grateful for the support and the flow of friends and family in her house, but she hasn’t comprehended that he’s gone. It feels like he’s on vacation.
“I’ve already kind of prepared myself as much as I can for next week when everybody’s schedules kind of go back to normal, and mine and Owen’s don’t go back to normal anymore,” she said. “That’s when it’s going to hit me.”
But deep down she knows that support isn’t going anywhere.
“Zach left her an army, and she continues to say it,” Jordan said. “They’ve all been up to her house playing with Owen, bringing him toys. She just continues to say ‘Zach, you left a mess, but you left an army to help take care of it.’”
As for the two doe he shot and killed, Mr. Waugh’s family recovered them and the two shells he used to drop them. They plan to make mounts in his honor.
“Zach was the one that would open the door for any lady, any place,” his father said. “At a store, if someone was putting something in their car, he would run right over and help them, not knowing who they were. I just want everybody to know that he was a great kid and that he would do anything for everybody. He was my best friend.”
