WATERTOWN — Dustin A. Groff, 30, of 2927 Cataract St., Copenhagen, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 12:14 a.m. Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a property damage accident.
Deputies found his 2016 Chevy Silverado struck a guardrail on state Route 12 in the town of Rutland.
His blood alcohol content was 0.21 percent. A motorist is charged with the more serious charge of aggravated DWI if the BAC is .018 percent or higher.
