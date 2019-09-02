CHAMPION — State police continue to investigate a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle that killed a Copenhagen man on Lee Road on Sunday morning.
State police said Derek A. Moore, 45, Copenhagen, was operating a 2018 Polaris UTV on Lee Road at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate a turn and the UTV hit two fixed signposts.
The UTV drove off the shoulder of the roadway, overturned and hit a utility pole, according to troopers.
Mr. Moore was pronounced deceased at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.