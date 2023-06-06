WATERTOWN — The works of Copenhagen writer are featured in the Jefferson Community College School of Arts and Humanities Volume XXXIII of the Black River Review.
The Black River Review, a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts, is a publication of works submitted by JCC students, alumni, faculty and staff. During the April 27 unveiling of the publication, JCC students were recognized for their outstanding contributions in art and writing. The review’s cover art, mixed media, titled “Hidden Truth,” is the work of Jefferson student, Jessiah E. Okai, Dexter.
Margot C. Jacoby, Copenhagen, was a recipient of the Outstanding Creative Writing Contribution Award for her nonfiction piece titled “Mouse in the House” and poem titled “Let Me Breathe For You.”
Mrs. Jacoby said she has been writing for more than six decades.
“I wrote my first poem when I was 10, and published my first poem when I was 18,” the poet said. “I enjoy writing all genres, but I’d say my favorite is poetry. I do write non-fiction, fiction and fantasy. I wrote several news releases and enjoy journalism because it helps every kind of writer with their craft. I have published multiple poems, some in earlier Black River Review journals; stories; new articles; textbooks; book reviews; and a novel, ‘Love Lives’.”
The author said the featured pieces in this year’s Black River Review are about her eldest child and daughter, Martha Papworth O’Neill, who also taught at Jefferson Community College.
“It is a huge honor to be recognized as Outstanding Literary Contributor at JCC,” Mrs. Jacoby said.
She has received several other accolades for writing including winning the North Country Writer’s Award for fiction.
Besides being an adjunct instructor at Jefferson Community College, she is a former assistant professor at Cazenovia College where she had the honor of being the commencement speaker in 2014.
She has taught creative writing, poetry, children’s literature, composition courses, literature courses, public speaking, communication courses, journalism, first-year college experience courses and AP English courses at the secondary level. Most recently, she co-teaches “Dialogues of Honor and Sacrifice: Soldiers’ Experiences in the Civil War and the Vietnam War.”
Along with her husband, she founded and built Tuggers Restaurant and Campground in Barnes Corners.
Mrs. Jocaby is currently working on a collection of works and does not plan to retire from writing.
Volume XXXIII also includes the contribution of JCC EDGE student, Elena Dickinson, for her poem titled “Wordplay.” Dickinson is a junior at Beaver River Central School who is taking JCC credit bearing courses through the College’s EDGE (concurrent enrollment) program.
During the unveiling ceremony, members of the School of Arts and Humanities presented longtime Black River Review art editor, Professor Lucinda D. Barbour, Adams Center, with a certificate of recognition for her unwavering commitment, dedication and devotion to the publication as well as her contributions. Barbour anticipates retiring in May 2023.
Sponsored by the JCC School of Arts and Humanities. Funding for review’s awards is made possible by a social cultural grant from the JCC Campus Life Social Committee.
