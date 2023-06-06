WATERTOWN — The works of Copenhagen writer are featured in the Jefferson Community College School of Arts and Humanities Volume XXXIII of the Black River Review.

The Black River Review, a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts, is a publication of works submitted by JCC students, alumni, faculty and staff. During the April 27 unveiling of the publication, JCC students were recognized for their outstanding contributions in art and writing. The review’s cover art, mixed media, titled “Hidden Truth,” is the work of Jefferson student, Jessiah E. Okai, Dexter.

