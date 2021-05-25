CARTHAGE — For his life saving effort, Hunter Booth, 12, of Copenhagen, received the National Youth Hero Award Tuesday through the Basset-Baxter American Legion Auxiliary Unit 789.
The national award, established in 2002, is presented to a young person age 17 or younger who demonstrates a physical act of valor, such as performing the Heimlich maneuver; performing CPR, administering first aid or rescuing from fire or water peril.
Hunter did the latter. During spring break while vacationing in Florida with his mother, Heather Dorchester, and grandparents, David and Dora Dorchester, all of Copenhagen, he noticed a boy in distress and pulled him from the pool.
“I was hanging around, minding my own business and saw this little boy (in the pool) trying to get to his sister and going into the deep end,” said Hunter, noting the deep end was about 6 feet deep. “He started bobbing up and down.”
At the point the 5-foot preteen went after the boy.
His mother and grandparents saw the aftermath of the rescue when Hunter handed the little boy over to the resort security guard.
“I thought Hunter was just helping the boy out of the pool but the security guard told us Hunter had saved the boy from drowning,” said Heather Dorchester. “I’m not surprised though. Hunter has a huge heart and would help anyone who was in trouble.”
“When the security guard told us what happened, we were beyond proud,” said his grandmother.
Hunter’s aunt, Debra Swem, a 52-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, along with Amy McEathron, of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Department of New York and the local unit, nominated Hunter for the award.
“He’s such a hero anyways,” said his aunt, who is currently the Unit Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms. “We are all very proud of him.”
More than 20 people gathered to honor the young hero at the Carthage American Legion Tuesday afternoon, including family, friends, members of the American Legion Family along with teachers and staff from Copenhagen Central School where Hunter is a sixth-grader.
Mrs. McEathron presented Hunter with a certificate and medal from the national organization along with an embroidered jacket and hat proclaiming the wearer was a “youth hero.”
These were to be a gift from Mrs. McEathron and Ms. Swem, however, Gary Shippee of Show Your Colors Embroidery felt differently. He donated the gifts with a note stating, “No charge, we need more good young adults in this crazy world.”
Running Boards Marketing donated one of its billboard trucks, proclaiming Hunter as a youth hero, for the award presentation.
Hunter, the son of Kenny Booth Jr. of Watertown, was humble when speaking of his heroic action.
Although he has never had any life-saving training, he took upon himself to jump into the deep end to help the little boy.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” he said.
The Carthage American Legion Auxiliary encourages anyone who knows of a young person who is deserving of the Youth Hero Award or the Good Deed Award, which recognizes those who aid in the community, should contact Auxiliary Unit 789 at 315-493-2787.
The award honoree does not have to be affiliated with American Legion. According to Mrs. McEathron, the Department of New York has an annual goal of presenting 100 awards to deserving youth.
