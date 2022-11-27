Syracuse COR developers Steven Aiello and Joe Gerardi will face the U.S. Supreme Court in an appeal of their bid-rigging convictions.

CNY Central reports Steven Aiello and Joe Gerardi will appear Monday in Washington, D.C., as the nation’s highest court considers an argument that the “right to control” theory of the federal government’s case was constitutionally flawed. The theory argues that anyone who denies necessary fiscal information to an entity is criminally culpable for denying it the right to control its economic decisions.

