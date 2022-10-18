WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold its annual meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St.
The keynote speaker is Karl A. Pillemer, Ph.D, who will speak about family estrangements and how to mend them.
