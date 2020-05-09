WATERTOWN — Farms and other agricultural businesses in Jefferson County are going to be able to get free hand sanitizer and masks.
In light of various outbreaks of COVID-19 among employees in meat processing plants and other agriculture businesses, a university cooperative is looking to get ahead of the virus.
The Cornell University Cooperative Extension has partnered with the state agriculture and markets to distribute free masks and hand sanitizer to farms and other agriculture-related businesses. The first wave of supplies will be 1,000 face masks and 500 gallons of hand sanitizer for Jefferson County. They also have 2,000 two-ounce bottles for employees to keep in their pocket, said Catherine Moore, agriculture issue leader for the cooperative.
Gold Star Feeds in Adams has offered to help distribute the supplies not just to farms they work with but to all farms in the county.
“That’s a really nice business donation and great support for this cause,” Ms. Moore told the Times.
She said farms in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties will be receiving hand sanitizer and masks as well.
Producers may call 315-777-5322 to learn more or stop by the CCE Jefferson County office at 203 N. Hamilton St. on the following dates to pick up. Dates are May 11, May 12, May 13, May 18 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The goal, according to a release from the cooperative, is to support safe and healthy workplace practices to keep the agriculture workforce strong. Hand sanitizer is available in on gallon jugs and two ounce bottles. Washable cloth face coverings come in sealed packets of five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.