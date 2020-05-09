Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.