WATERTOWN — The Garrett W. Loomis Fire Safety and Educational Seminar scheduled for April 25 at Jefferson Community College has been postponed.
With the recent information regarding the coronavirus, organizers decided to postpone the event to protect the safety of all first responders as well as other administrative staff members who collaboratively would work to deescalate a potential active shooter incident.
Organizers will reschedule the Active Shooter Awareness Seminar with the Crisis Consulting Group, LLC, later this fall.
