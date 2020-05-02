Henrietta Hoffman, of Watertown, places a package of romaine lettuce into her bag during a food drive at Watertown Savings Bank on Clinton Street, Watertown, on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — The food bank was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but people were waiting in the parking lot nearly three hours earlier.
“Is there a limit on this,” one woman in line said, pointing toward cases of tomato sauce.
“No, help yourself,” replied Trevor Phillips, the correctional officer who started a food bank out of his home a few weeks ago and is now doing it bigger, hopefully to make enough noise to inspire other communities to do the same.
There was a Renzi Foodservice semi parked in the Watertown Savings Bank parking lot on Clinton Street on Saturday morning. Volunteers, mostly Watertown correctional officers and their families, hauled the food out of the truck and stacked it on a line of folding tables.
Tom Dier, a correctional officer who was there volunteering, said people were waiting for it to start at 5:30 a.m.
“It brings a tear to my eye,” Mr. Dier said.
Renzi provided the truckload of food at cost, paid for by community donations. Many businesses offered their parking lot, but the bank just seemed more central.
And it all — the donations, location and food — filtered through Mr. Phillips. He saw the need for a bigger and better food drive after the one out front of his home two weeks ago was highly popular. He said he would possibly organize another, but that’s not the whole point.
“The idea is for other people to start doing it, too,” Mr. Phillips said. “That’s the main goal.”
He said they would be there handing out food until it runs out. There was fruit, vegetables, eggs, dog food and more.
“We’re fortunate we have our jobs,” he said. “But there’s a lot of people out of work, and it’s at no fault of their own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.