WATERTOWN — The preliminary costs to fix a leak in the Flynn pool would be at least $30,000 to $40,000.
City Engineer Michael Delaney said Monday night those preliminary costs do not include how much a pool contractor would charge to make the repairs, or the cost if there are any additional repairs needed on the pool at North Elementary School.
The subject of the significant leak in the pool that was discovered two weeks ago by a Department of Public Works crew came up at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Mr. Delaney said he needed more time to evaluate the situation to “get better numbers.”
“This was unexpected,” Mr. Delaney said. “It was unexpected.”
Depending how much the repairs will cost, council members might reconsider their decision to demolish the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
They might save that pool and decide to decommission the Flynn pool instead.
An initial inspection determined two basins on the floor of the Flynn pool have failed, causing a significant amount of water to seep into the ground, he said.
Mr. Delaney plans to go back to the pool on Tuesday to inspect the condition of its shell to see if it also might need repairs.
The Flynn pool came up at the end of Monday night’s meeting, only after council members didn’t bring up the topic.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said it would be a good time to talk about the issue Monday night, since both Mr. Delaney and Parks and Recreation Assistant Superintendent Scott Weller were there.
It was only after that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith instructed Mr. Delaney to continue to evaluate the situation and come back to council in March and before budget deliberations begin.
But Mr. Delaney said he could probably put together some informal figures, so council members can have a little time to consider what to do and which pool to dismantle.
As part of the consideration, council members were told the Flynn pool’s filter can be used on the Alteri pool. At some point, that filter will probably need to be replaced. The Flynn pool’s filter was replaced a few years ago at a cost of about $80,000.
After the leak was discovered, Mr. Mix speculated council members might have to decide to “switch” which pool is demolished.
The subject of decommissioning the Alteri pool in the Sand Flats neighborhood of the city became a contentious debate last summer after a group of residents unsuccessfully lobbied council members to keep it open.
The city opened a new $3.1 million pool at Thompson Park over the summer.
Just a couple months ago, Mayor Smith said he hoped to get his wish that the Alteri pool would be gone by the end of the year, with plans to start the demolition in late November or early December.
To save money, city Department of Public Works crews planned to do the work.
