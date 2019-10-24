WATERTOWN — With costs to repair its fire department ladder truck skyrocketing, the city might be forced to spend $1.3 million for a new truck.
During budget deliberations last spring, City Council members set aside $220,000 to pay to refurbish the 2004 Pierce aerial truck.
But a Pennsylvania company that evaluated the ladder truck found that more repairs are needed, and it will cost at least another $500,000 because its chassis must be replaced.
Rather than spending possibly as much $800,000 to refurbish the ladder truck, it would make more sense to buy a new one, Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said. The refurbished truck would last only another five to seven years.
“The best option is to replace,” he said.
About five years ago, the town of Watertown Fire Department had to replace the chassis to its ladder truck and it cost about $800,000, Chief Herman said.
A city vehicle maintenance committee has been looking at the city’s options, City Manager Rick Finn said.
“No decision has been made,” he said, adding that the committee is still looking at what repairs need to be done and how much they would cost.
Leasing an aerial truck also could be an option, Mr. Finn said.
Chief Herman compared the situation to taking a car to a repair shop, being told it would cost one amount and then that more repairs are needed.
“You have to decide if it’s better to buy a new car,” he said.
The Pennsylvania company, Ariel Testing, inspected the truck in October after a subcontractor evaluated the vehicle in August.
It would take 28 to 30 months to put together the specs, go through the bidding process, order the new truck and have it delivered, Chief Herman said.
To get it refurbished, it would take between 18 months to two years to get the truck back.
The city also considered replacing a 1986 E-One ladder truck while it was looking at refurbishing or replacing the 2004 Pierce.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was surprised to hear about the costs of repairing the ladder truck going up.
“There’s been no discussion on it since the budget,” she said.
The apparatus committee includes: Chief Herman, a battalion chief; purchasing manager Dale Morrow; and assistant public works superintendent Peter E. Monaco.
“We’ve had some good sessions, a lot of discussion,” Mr. Finn said.
The news of the additional repairs comes at a time when the city is spending about $150,000 to refurbish a 2004 pump truck.
Last spring, the fire chief and city manager got into a heated debate over what to do before City Council agreed to spend the $220,000 to rehab the ladder truck.
During that budget session, Chief Herman recommended buying a new truck, while Mr. Finn argued that the city could refurbish the 2004 ladder truck.
Chief Herman contended the fire department needs two ladder trucks because it cannot rely on getting enough manpower from the town of Watertown to bring in an aerial truck to respond to city fires, and the Fort Drum Fire Department is having its own repair issues with its ladder truck.
In the end, council members decided to wait on a new ladder truck. They were worried about taking on more debt just as the city is spending $3.1 million for a new pool at Thompson Park and will have to appropriate another $3.1 million for a court expansion.
