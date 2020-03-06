LYME — It appears a resident had just left a cottage before neighbors saw the cottage go up in flames Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the Three Mile Bay Fire Department responded to 27041 Three Mile Point Rd. in the town of Lyme. A cottage was fully engulfed in flames, said Assistant Chief Tishina Dyer, and the shoreline neighborhood had houses tucked-up and situated just feet from each other.
Ms. Dyer said a neighbor saw a resident leave the cottage around 20 minutes before the fire ignited. The next-door neighbor, whose house was damaged from the fire melting siding and cracking a window, reported the fire, along with two others.
Crews began knocking down the flames and going inside the cabin to fight from the interior; however after 20 minutes the cottage was deemed unsafe, forcing firefighters to fall back to a defensive attack.
Crews were there until midnight — and then many didn’t start heading home until after they left the station, at around 1 a.m.
“It was a long night and an early morning,” Ms. Dyer said.
The cottage was a total loss, and she said the cause of the fire was deemed undetermined. Police were still trying to get in touch with the resident on Friday. Assisting Three Mile Bay fire at the scene was Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Depauville and town of Brownville. Clayton was on standby. Ms. Dyer applauded the mutual aide support and thanked the volunteers for making it to the fire.
No one was injured.
