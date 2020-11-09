WATERTOWN — The city is looking at whether it would be financially feasible to develop smaller hydroelectricity facilities along the Black River that would create additional revenue.
Council members on Monday night discussed the prospects of mini-hydroelectric facilities after Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson had requested whether it would make sense to pursue the idea.
No decisions were made Monday night.
City Engineer Michael Delaney told council members the city would need to study the issue and gather data to see if it would make sense.
“We have to look at the cost benefits vs. the revenues,” he said.
At first glance, it appears mini hydro turbines could be installed at the city’s hydro plant on Marble Street, at the sewage treatment plant and at the water treatment plant.
Mr. Delaney said he plans to use flow meters to show whether the Black River could produce hydroelectricity that way and whether it would create enough revenue to make it worthwhile.
The 93-year-old plant supplies electricity by creating hydroelectricity through water flow from its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity.
The plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
The city is nearing the end of a franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid that began in 1991 and expires in 2029, when the company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh. National Grid currently pays 23.71 cents per kwh.
When the agreement ends, the city will lose millions of dollars in revenue.
Mayor Smith has put together a task force to study the issue, but the pandemic delayed its progress.
The task force will finally meet soon.
