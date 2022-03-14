WATERTOWN — The city will need to complete between an estimated $1.5 million and $2 million in required City Court improvements in City Hall.
City Council members on Monday night informally agreed to proceed with improvements to the existing court facilities to satisfy the state Office of Court Administration.
Previously, these improvements had been a bone of contention between the city and the court administration for years.
Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, wanted council members take that first step on Monday night, so he can take it to the state court administration for its review.
The court improvements would be phased in “what we can afford and what we can do,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The improvements originally included orders for creating a second courtroom in City Hall, but Mayor Smith got the court administration to drop that requirement two years ago.
The cost of the court improvements with the second courtroom would have been $3.1 million.
Plans now call for building a small addition along Sterling Street to improve security in the building. Court attendants would use magnetometers to watch over people entering the building.
The addition would be about 25% of the total cost of the $1.5 million to $2 million court improvements, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
“These are extremely rough numbers,” he said about the cost estimates.
The court work would also include reconfiguring the back of the court facilities in which court employees and city court judge work. The court facilities also must be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
The work would include improvements to offices, restrooms, a locker room, jury room and a ramp in back of the building for court prisoners to enter the building, city officials said.
The city is responsible for city court facilities improvements, while the state is responsible for court employee salaries.
The subject of the court improvements came up during a Monday night work session in which council members learned that City Hall needs about $10 million in renovations.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins drew up the plans at a savings of about $15,000 rather than if an outside engineer was hired to complete them.
While the majority of council agreed that some of that work should not proceed over completing street improvements, they agreed to move some city offices to the second floor during the court improvements.
For instance, the city clerk’s office will eventually move up to the second floor. The city assessor’s office and purchasing also will be moved to different areas on the second floor.
Those improvements to the second floor are expected to cost about $150,000.
Council members also concurred that the building’s leaky roof should be repaired and efforts to fix the city’s HVAC system should be a priority.
But they think that the other components of the $10 million City Hall improvements should not be done now.
Those improvements would include installing insulation. The building’s marble exterior would be removed to install it and then replaced by a different looking exterior.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey stressed that the city has failed to maintain the city public works facilities on Newell Street, the city’s ice rink and the Thompson Park pool.
They should not make the same mistake, he said.
“We need to do things differently,” he said.
But the mayor and Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said the city should not spend that kind of money on City Hall at the expense of not getting street work completed.
The City Hall’s HVAC system has experienced problems for years. Some rooms in the building are so hot that employees must wear T-shirts in the winter, at the same time, employees have to be dressed in layers in other parts of the building.
To keep the cold out, many windows are taped up along their edges.
Mr. Mix warned that at some point the major improvements will have to be completed.
