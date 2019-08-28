Council agrees to short-term parking on Square

WATERTOWN — The City Council agreed to add 11 new 30-minute parking spots around Public Square.
The short-term parking spaces in four distinct locations would encourage people to use high-value parking spaces, so others can use them.
Six Public Square businesses requested the changes. The city also presented the proposal to the Downtown Business Association.
Council members recently changed the language in the city’s parking ordinance to accommodate the changes along Public Square.
