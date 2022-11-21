Council approves $25K for temporary shelter

Last week, a group of contractors and others put up tarps at the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion in Watertown to keep homeless people warmer under the wintry conditions. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to appropriate up to $25,000 to help out with costs associated with assisting the homeless in the city, which may include the operation of a temporary homeless shelter on Main Avenue.

By a 4-1 vote, council approved the funding, which among other purposes, may help defray the costs of the shelter that opened Friday night as the city was getting pounded by a lake-effect snowstorm that left more than 60 inches of snow.

