Council approves $25K for temporary shelter

WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to appropriate $25,000 to help out with costs associated with operating a temporary homeless shelter on Main Avenue.
By a 4-1 vote, the funding will help defray the costs of the shelter that opened Friday night as the city was getting pounded by a lake-effect snowstorm that left more than 60 inches of snow.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith voted against the funding saying that is not a city function to deal with the homeless problem.
“I want the proper body to do it,” Mayor Smith said, adding that he already pays county taxes to pay for homeless services.
The county arranged for the former DealMaker Auto Group building owned by developer P.J. Simao to be used to get the unhoused out of the storm.
County Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who helped arrange using the building as a shelter, said that the last “holdout” left at the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion on Monday went to the temporary shelter. About 20 people are staying in the building.
The majority of them have been staying in tents at the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot.
Saying that there is a nominal cost to the building, Mr. Gray added that the biggest expenses will be removal of garbage, security and cleaning up the building once it closes.
People have been donating food, blankets and other items to people staying at the building. New toilets were installed over the weekend.
He stressed the building is a temporary measure until a more permanent solution can be found for the homeless. “It’s a difficult situation,” he said.
Mayor Smith has been called by the governor’s office to offer future help to the city’s homeless. Mayor Smith had proposed a variance that would prevent the homeless from staying in sleeping bags at the pavilion.
A handful of local organizations are working on more permanent solutions but have not completed them yet.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce attended her first meeting Monday since giving birth to her daughter earlier this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.