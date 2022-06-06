WATERTOWN — Two police officer positions are back in the 2022-23 budget, and City Council members have decided not to go forward with $4,000 pay raises.
Council members made those changes before adopting a $57,731,644 budget on Monday night by a 3-2 vote.
They also voted, 3-2, to fund all five police positions that had been proposed. Over the weekend, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey threatened to vote against the budget if the two police officers were not kept in the budget.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted no for the budget, objecting that it adds 22 new positions, including the two in the police department.
They expressed concern that inflation will cause the robust national economy to take a turn for the worse and the city should take a more conservative approach to adding staff. They suggested creating the positions over time once it’s known what will happen with the national economy.
“Nothing is wrong being cautious,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said before the vote.
Last week, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III was the only one who opposed cutting two of the five police officer positions from the budget.
After last week’s budget session, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and Councilmen Hickey and Olney then talked to each other about adding all five police positions.
Mayor Smith and Councilwoman Compo Pierce also voted against the two police positions.
In his proposed budget, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix proposed adding 24 new positions at a cost of $1.4 million, saying that they would be covered by an unexpected increase in sales tax revenues.
Keeping the two officers in the budget will cost $177,667 in salary, health benefits, Social Security and retirement.
During the discussion, Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue said Monday night that all five positions were needed, partially blaming a staffing shortage in the police department.
Council members wanted to know whether the five positions will save money on overtime and how the staffing shortage has impacted the issue.
“It’s very difficult to get people to work overtime rather than having time off,” Chief Donoghue said.
Officers, however, must work long shifts during major crimes, he said.
The police department will add three road patrol officers, a police lieutenant and a police sergeant for the county drug task force.
The police department needs an additional officer handling warrants and another officer to work in the evidence room, the police chief said.
The department has three recruits finishing up training after several left to work for New York State Police, and one decided that he no longer wanted to get into police work.
Police departments across the nation are having a difficult time recruiting new officers to the profession, the police chief said.
But the state is holding a civil service exam for police recruits in September. He hopes to attract a few new officers, but it would take until July 2024 to get them on the road by the time they go through all the required training, Chief Donoghue said.
Meanwhile, a $4,000 pay raise for council members never got to a vote. Councilman Olney withdrew his proposal before council members voted on the budget.
If the raises had gone through, council members’ annual salaries would have increased from $13,314 to $17,314, and the mayor’s would go from $17,753 to $21,753.
Despite the withdrawal, the issue still caused a heated debate between Councilman Olney and Mayor Smith.
They accused each other of lying to residents. Mayor Smith reiterated his objection that the councilman accused him of “defunding” the police when he has always supported the department.
Councilman Olney accused the mayor of trying to persuade the public that the $16,000 in pay raises for council members was causing the city to eliminate the two police officer positions.
The two elected officials have been feuding about a variety of issues since Councilman Olney joined council in January.
Council members also decided not to use $1.25 million to expand the city’s hiking trails along the Black River. It was proposed to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete the new trails.
Instead, they unanimously agreed that the ARPA funding be spent on other park and recreational projects.
They added the $1.25 million to an already allocated $3 million in ARPA money for improvements in Thompson Park that could include adding an ice rink and stage or bandstand, basketball courts and disc golf courses in the city-owned park.
Under the new budget the property tax rate includes a slight decrease from the current budget.
