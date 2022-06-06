Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.