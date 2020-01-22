WATERTOWN — City Council members will have to physically go over to the city attorney’s office to see what’s in a report regarding allegations that City Manager Rick Finn has caused a hostile work environment.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye confirmed that council members and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith were not given copies of the report and have not had a chance to read it yet.
They will have to read the only copy of the report in his office. They will not be allowed to bring a cell phone with them, so they cannot take photos of it, Mr. Slye said. They also cannot take notes, he said.
He’s taking the precautions to “protect the persons involved,” he said, adding it also adheres to the city’s policy when an employee complaint is made.
“All we are trying to do is protect all these persons,” he said.
In November, a female department head filed a formal complaint against Mr. Finn accusing him of causing a hostile work environment.
Council members were told in an executive session on Tuesday night that the consultant’s report was completed and that Mr. Slye received it in an email earlier in the day.
Mayor Smith said Wednesday that he has no qualms with the precautions that Mr. Slye was taking to protect the complainant and Mr. Finn.
“I don’t mind walking the extra block to read it,” he said, adding it also will keep rumors from circulating about the report’s findings.
After they’ve all read it, council members will hold an executive session to talk about the findings. They came out of the executive session on Tuesday night and adjourned the meeting until 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Mayor Smith declined to comment about the contents of the report.
“I haven’t read it,” he said.
The Times is not identifying the female employee. An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted the probe.
Sources said a number of people were interviewed.
Mr. Finn and the complainant will not be allowed to read the report yet, Mr. Slye said.
The Times has learned that the department head submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences. Sources said a handful of other female employees were interviewed by the consultant.
