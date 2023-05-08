Council makes budget changes

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City water customers will no longer have to worry about a 10% increase in the proposed water budget.

Citing that they have not been increased in five years, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix had proposed 10% increases to the water and sewer budgets, noting that their fund balances are not as healthy as the general fund’s.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.