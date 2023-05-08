WATERTOWN — City water customers will no longer have to worry about a 10% increase in the proposed water budget.
Citing that they have not been increased in five years, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix had proposed 10% increases to the water and sewer budgets, noting that their fund balances are not as healthy as the general fund’s.
But City Council members on Monday night found a way to whittle down the water department increase to 3% after they met for more two hours on the proposed 2023-24 city budget.
To reduce that increase to 3%, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and three council members informally agreed to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to save the city about $390,000 in some long-term spending projects in the water department.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III opposed the proposed water budget changes, wondering what was the reason why the water and sewer budgets had not increased for the past five years.
“People didn’t want to increase anything because they did not know where the economy was going,” Mr. Mix said.
Under Mayor Smith’s suggestions, the city would use ARPA money to purchase a dump truck and a pickup truck and complete HVAC and drainage upgrades on the water department’s administrative building on Huntington Street.
Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic on the cost increases, Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy told council members that 21% increases in electricity costs and 107% in chemicals were just some of the reasons that the water budget would go up 10%.
Even with the changes in the proposed water budget this year, City Comptroller James E. Mills warned them to expect projected increases of 7.5%, 7.5%, 15% and 10% in future years.
Council members did not make any proposed changes for the sewer department budget.
The $54,524,373 financial package carries a 1.99% tax rate increase, which equates to an $8.7871 per $1,000 of assessed valuation going to $8.9618.
The next budget session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday when the planning, human resources, library, CitiBus and civil services budgets will be discussed.
