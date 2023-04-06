WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night officially dedicated the nearly 64 acres of the former Watertown Golf Club as parkland in Thompson Park.
The city purchased the nine holes of the golf course from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.
