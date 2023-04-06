City Council designates golf club as parkland

From left, Paul Grant, Sam Cavallario, Rick Algie and Anthony Burgess play hole two during the 2021 City Men’s Golf Championship at Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night officially dedicated the nearly 64 acres of the former Watertown Golf Club as parkland in Thompson Park.

The city purchased the nine holes of the golf course from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.

