WATERTOWN — With sales tax revenues better than expected, City Manager Kenneth Mix is proposing the restoration of four police officers, the deputy fire chief and a librarian position in his proposed 2021-22 city budget.
City Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero said she had a first look at the proposed budget on Saturday morning after it was delivered to her and other council members on Friday. The budget will be released to the public on Monday.
She was happy to see the positions in the budget after they were cut last year as the city faced a financial crisis caused by the pandemic. Last year’s police officer cuts included laying off three new officers who had just completed field training and the layoffs were expected to save the city about $400,000.
But sales tax revenues have been better than what was projected, so the positions can be reinstated, she said.
“It’s really a good budget,” she said Saturday.
The proposed fiscal plan carries a 2 percent tax increase, which would result in a tax rate of $9.14 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $8.94 per $1,000, or a 20-cent increase.
The proposed budget also includes reinstating the Fire Department’s deputy chief position, which was cut when former deputy chief Russell Randall retired two years ago.
Ms. Ruggiero said she thinks the position should be restored, noting that the water, police and the public works departments all have at least two management positions, while the Fire Department has only the fire chief.
The budget also includes money to purchase both body and in-vehicle cameras for the police department, she said.
“I think Ken has done pretty well with the budget,” she said.
Although it looked dismal when the pandemic first hit last March, sales tax revenues ended up much better than had been anticipated.
According to a report by City Comptroller James Mills, sales tax revenue was up $533,786, or 30.49%, compared to last March. In comparison to the original budget projection for the month, sales tax revenue was up $621,324, or 37.36%. The year-to-date actual receipts are up $1,036,306, or 6.99%, while the year-to-date receipts on a budget basis are up $3,600,678 or 29.36%.
The public will get a chance to give its input on the general operating budget and capital budget at 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 3. Council members have scheduled a budget work session for Monday, May 10, but are expected to add other sessions to discuss different aspects of the budget.
Last year, the public had to participate in online budget hearings because City Hall was shut down to the public because of the coronavirus.
Council members were faced with eliminating about 20 positions during last year’s budget deliberations when the city was faced with a $2.5 million shortfall caused by the financial situation from the pandemic.
Last week, the council approved a local law to override the tax levy limit established by the state, but Mr. Mix said that he didn’t expect it would be needed because the budget will most likely end up with a tax levy under the tax cap.
In his budget message, Mr. Mix recommends modest 4 percent tax increases over the next several years as the city will be faced with the so-called “financial cliff,” when the city loses a hydroelectric contract with National Grid that produces millions of dollars in revenue every year.
The hydro contract with National Grid expires in 2029.
Facing the financial crisis last year because of the pandemic, the $41.8 million budget that was passed last year didn’t include any funding for the parks and recreation department, although some activities were added as the fiscal year went on.
The parks department is advertising for seasonal help for this year’s programs for lifeguards, recreational programs, grounds crews and park and trail maintenance.
