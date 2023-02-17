WATERTOWN — The City Council is expected to formally approve a plan to hire four fighters and keep an administrative captain who’s been described as an indispensable part of the Fire Department’s administration team.
The four new firefighters would bring fire department staffing from 64 to 68, but Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman expects two retirements will occur later this year. Two weeks ago, he told City Council members that the “sweet spot” for staffing is 72.
A resolution has been put on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to make the changes.
At the Feb. 6 meeting, Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey supported adding the fire department staff after Chief Timerman warned them that overtime costs could reach as much $1.2 million, citing current staffing shortages.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith opposed the new hires.
In a memo to council members, Chief Timerman also is recommending applying for the latest round of funding from the Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant program.
The window for applying started Monday. The application is due March 17.
“There is no local match,” he wrote in the memo.
The grant would pay 100% of the firefighters’ salaries and health benefits over the three-year duration of the grant.
Two weeks ago, the three council members also agreed to retain an administrative captain position that was created two years ago to help relieve the workload in the department.
At the time, firefighter Rich Little was promoted to the position. He would be demoted back to firefighter without any staffing changes.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.