City approves firm for court upgrades

The city has hired GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying, D.P.C. to design the renovations in City Court after years of delays on the project. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city has hired an engineering firm to design the renovations in City Court after years of delays to complete the project.

The City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed that GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying will complete preliminary design work for the major renovations of the court facilities in City Hall on Washington Street.

