WATERTOWN — The city has hired an engineering firm to design the renovations in City Court after years of delays to complete the project.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed that GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying will complete preliminary design work for the major renovations of the court facilities in City Hall on Washington Street.
GYMO will be paid $84,411.60 for that work.
Council members did not comment or ask any questions about the project before taking the vote.
Last fall, the city had issued a request for quotes, or RFQs, to local firms to submit proposals. City staff recommended GYMO.
The city has not been anxious to complete the renovations, but the state Office of Court Administration is requiring them because they would meet the state’s general conditions for court facilities.
On Friday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix would not estimate how much the project could eventually cost, saying he did not want to tip off contractors when it goes to bid.
Selecting an engineering firm is the “first step” in going forward with the project, Mr. Mix said, adding he doesn’t “think it will take very long” to complete the preliminary design.
City staff had put together conceptual drawings of what the project would entail.
The project will include interior renovations and a security entrance, a small addition on the Sterling Street side of the building.
There will also be improvements to the exterior of the rear one-story section of the building that will be used to bring in defendants.
Other major improvements will be completed throughout the building. They include: upper roof replacement; elevator replacement; mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades; and an air handling unit.
The current budget includes enough funding for preliminary design.
Funds for continuing design and construction will be included in next fiscal year’s proposed budget.
These improvements had been a bone of contention between the city and the court administration for years.
The improvements originally included orders for creating a second courtroom in City Hall, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith got the court administration to drop that requirement three years ago.
The cost of the court improvements with the second courtroom would have been $3.1 million.
The city is responsible for city court facilities improvements, while the state is responsible for court employee salaries.
