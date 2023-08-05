WATERTOWN — The City Council will decide on Monday night whether to borrow $3.1 million for needed renovations at City Hall.
The city has been talking for several years on completing a series of improvements on the 57-year-old building at 245 Washington St.
“It needs to be done,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday.
Council members will be asked to approve a $3.1 million bond to pay for the project.
The improvements include mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, including a new air handling unit. A part of the roof needs to be replaced and major work needs to be completed on the building’s elevator.
New building insulation would be installed and City Hall’s facade would undergo an upgrade on the one-story section of the building, City Engineer Michael Delaney said.
GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying was retained to complete some preliminary design work and now will finish up the engineering before construction would begin, Mix said.
Last year, council members concurred that the building’s leaky roof should be repaired and efforts to fix the city’s HVAC system should be a priority.
The City Hall’s HVAC system has experienced problems for years. Some rooms in the building are so hot that employees must wear T-shirts in the winter. At the same time, employees have to be dressed in layers in other parts of the building.
To keep the cold out, many windows are taped up along their edges. The new air handling unit will keep the temperatures consistent throughout the building, Delaney said.
“It’s an old building,” he said.
Some of the mechanical and elevator work could begin this spring, Mix said.
As part of the building project, city workers also have been completing renovations “by piecemeal” to relocate some City Hall offices, Mix said.
The purchasing department already has moved from the third floor.
Last year, city staff told council members about $10 million in City Hall repairs were needed. They decided not to proceed with all of that work but to focus on what is needed to do now.
Besides these improvements, the city will have to complete $1.5 million to $2 million in major renovations to the City Court facilities on the first floor.
The state Court Administration is ordering that work to make sure that the facilities meet state requirements and that they are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
