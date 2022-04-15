WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday is expected to discuss whether to stop requiring appointments for all who visit City Hall, a move favored by some members of the council but not recommended by the city manager.
The public has been required to set up appointments before entering City Hall since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. What started as a health reason to keep the doors closed evolved into a security issue between the city and state Office of Court Administration, which oversees the court operations within City Hall.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III plans to introduce a resolution to reverse the measure.
“I just decided it was time,” he said, adding that he thinks he has enough support from council members to do it.
He and the other council members have received complaints from the public about calling beforehand to get city business done.
He’s heard from contractors who have told him they’ve had to wait hours to get a building permit from the code enforcement office.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, who plans to support City Hall’s reopening, said residents must be frustrated to get an appointment just to get a dog license from the city clerk’s office.
“Everyone is open,” Mr. Hickey said, referring to the Dulles State Office Building and the Jefferson County offices.
The issue over masking also needs to be worked out, since the city court inside City Hall requires masks and City Hall doesn’t.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said City Hall has remained appointment-only due to security concerns.
“We’re not doing it because of COVID and we haven’t been,” Mr. Mix said.
Since March 2020, the public has been required to arrange an appointment to enter the building. Once arriving for the appointment they are required to tell the state court security officers why they are there before they can enter the 245 Washington St. building.
Before the pandemic, security for the court was at the entrance of the courtroom. Security shifted to monitor the side door of City Hall during the pandemic, and there has not been a resolution between the city and court administration on how to handle security for the entire building.
In July, Mr. Mix said the building would remain open by appointment only until city officials make long-term decisions on how to handle security.
He said the Dulles State Office Building has a check-in station where the public must show identification to security before entering the building at 317 Washington St.
Major changes in security were in the works under a plan to add a second courtroom, but the city no longer is required to complete that project, so extensive changes to security will not proceed. A new plan to alter City Hall to fit the court’s needs is in the planning stages.
The court work could include reconfiguring the back of the court facilities where court employees and the city court judge work. The work would include improvements to offices, restrooms, a locker room, jury room and a ramp in the back of the building for incarcerated defendants to enter the building, city officials said.
The city is responsible for city court facilities improvements, while the state is responsible for court employee salaries.
Mr. Mix said the city needs to coordinate with the court administration on where to put city court metal detectors closer to the City Hall entrance.
He is hoping that can be resolved before fully reopening the building.
Some city staff have voiced concerns about knowing who enters the building and recommended requiring the public to show identification.
They brought up those issues following last year’s murders of Maxine M. Quigg, 50, and Terence M. O’Brien, 53, who were shot when former employee Barry K. Stewart went into their Clinton Street real estate office and opened fire, killing them both.
