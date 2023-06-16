WATERTOWN — Councilman Patrick J. Hickey will end up participating in a candidates’ forum for the City Council primary.
The councilman had planned to miss the forum originally scheduled for Monday night because its time conflicted with a City Council meeting.
But Community Broadcasters, the organizer of the event, changed the forum from Monday to Tuesday night to accommodate Councilman Hickey so he could be there.
“I’m happy to be included, and I think it’s the fair thing to do,” Mr. Hickey said after being told that it was changed to Tuesday.
The forum will now be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Savory restaurant in the Best Western hotel on Washington Street.
James L. Leven, president of Community Broadcasters and general partner in the radio station, changed the day of the forum after arranging it to be held at the Savory, he said in a prepared statement.
“Jay Batos informed me yesterday that the Savory Bar and Restaurant is open as of June 1, something about which I was unaware,” Mr. Leven said. “He is being kind enough to allow us its use.”
Councilman Hickey had accused Mr. Leven of purposely leaving him out of the forum accusing Mr. Leven of opposing his reelection.
The forum will be broadcast live on 1240 WATN AM on Tuesday night. Former Mayor Jeffrey M. Graham, host of the radio station’s noontime Hotline, will be the moderator for the forum.
With Councilman Hickey’s participation, nine of the council candidates in the June 27 primary will attend the forum. It is open to the public.
“I am grateful to Jay for allowing the Community Broadcasters radio stations the use of his venue,” Mr. Leven said. “Community wants Watertown voters to have the best chance to hear from all the candidates choosing to appear to articulate their views regarding our city’s future.”
