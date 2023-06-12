Watertown Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is the only council member running for a council seat this election. A candidate event scheduled for next Monday conflicts with a city council meeting, so he will not be attending. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is upset that he’s unable to attend next week’s candidate forum sponsored by WATN AM 1240.

Councilman Hickey is accusing the radio station’s owner of purposely scheduling next Monday’s candidate forum for the City Council primary on the same night of a council meeting so he cannot attend.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.