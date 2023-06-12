WATERTOWN — City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is upset that he’s unable to attend next week’s candidate forum sponsored by WATN AM 1240.
Councilman Hickey is accusing the radio station’s owner of purposely scheduling next Monday’s candidate forum for the City Council primary on the same night of a council meeting so he cannot attend.
Councilman Hickey said it’s his obligation to attend the council meeting and to miss the forum.
He’s accusing James L. Leven, general partner of Community Broadcasters, the company that owns the radio station, of interfering with city politics and the council campaign.
Community Broadcasters is holding a forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the candidates on the primary ballot. The City Council meets at 7 p.m. that night.
Ten candidates are appearing on the ballot for the June 27 primary. Two others are running as write-in candidates. The forum is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Councilman Hickey said he will not first go to the forum and leave early to go to the council meeting later.
“That’s going to look bad, too,” he said. “Certainly, my primary responsibility is the city.”
In defending holding the forum on that night, Mr. Leven said he originally wanted to hold it on the next night but there was a scheduling problem at the Hilton Garden Inn for Tuesday, so he selected Monday night. The venue was already booked, he said.
“We are doing this as a community service to give the electorate as much information as we can, so they can make an informed choice about the future of Watertown,” Mr. Leven said. “It is not political. It is educational. The politicians will be political.”
Councilman Hickey contends that Mr. Leven opposes his reelection to council.
“I feel Mr. Leven intentionally scheduled this forum date knowing fully well that I would have a conflict with that date and time,” Councilman Hickey said in a prepared statement.
“I feel that Mr. Leven and Community Broadcasters singled me out, which I feel is unfair and will be giving other candidates a forum in which I will not be able to participate.”
Mr. Leven said Mr. Hickey was invited like all candidates.
“Mr. Hickey is more than welcome to attend,” Mr. Leven said. “We think it will be a stronger debate with more candidates who participate. Every single legally qualified candidate has been invited, and we hope they will all join. It is up for each candidate to make his own decision.”
Councilman Hickey said that Mr. Leven has gotten himself involved in city politics before.
Mr. Leven contributed to former council candidate Amy Horton’s campaign when she ran against Councilman Hickey in 2021.
Ms. Horton was employed at the radio station at the time.
Councilman Hickey said he’s asking the public for their understanding that he cannot attend the forum and that they support his campaign.
In 2021, Councilman Hickey won a special election for a two-year seat. He’s running for a four-year term on council.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.