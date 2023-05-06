WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce has scheduled a meeting with local landlords to find out more about concerns they face over tenant issues.
She has scheduled a Landlord Listening Session for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Flower Memorial Library to help address issues faced by landlords.
In recent months, area landlords have attended City Council meetings seeking assistance with issues related to tenants, including property damage, squatting and drug use.
Other City Council members, law enforcement officials, local state lawmakers and city representatives on the county Board of Legislators have been invited to the meeting.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor in the November election, hopes that getting representatives from different levels of government can come together to come up with some solutions.
Landlords looking to attend are encouraged to pre-register by emailing Councilwoman Compo Pierce at spierce@watertown-ny.gov with their name and contact information.
