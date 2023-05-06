Councilwoman to meet with landlords

City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce during a meeting in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce has scheduled a meeting with local landlords to find out more about concerns they face over tenant issues.

She has scheduled a Landlord Listening Session for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Flower Memorial Library to help address issues faced by landlords.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.