Compo Pierce backed for seat

City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, seen here in March, announced Thurday she is retaining her seat on the council rather than seeking a seat on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce is staying put and will not move on to the Jefferson County Legislature as she had been contemplating in recent weeks.

Instead, the one-term councilwoman is considering a run for mayor, she said Thursday.

