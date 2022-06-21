WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is questioning whether the mayor tried to embarrass her by calling in his friend to host last weekend’s LGBTQ Pride and Juneteenth flag-raisings.
The second-term councilwoman wants to know whether Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was politically motivated to ask his friend, former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., to step in for him at the two events in front of Watertown City Hall.
Councilwoman Ruggiero says it’s traditionally the most senior council member’s responsibility to fill in for the mayor in his absence at those kind of events, although the charter spells out that is the case specifically for council meetings.
On Monday night, she told the mayor she “took offense” to what he did and thought it “was disrespectful” to ask for someone who’s not an elected official to fill in for him.
She emphasized that she and Councilmen Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III attended the events and could have hosted them.
“Is it political? Is it because I’m a woman?” she asked him during Monday night’s council meeting. “Is it me personally because you don’t want me to do them?”
Since he became mayor in January 2020, the mayor and Councilwoman Ruggiero have sparred over several issues. Mayor Smith and Mr. Butler are friends.
Mayor Smith denied that he asked Mr. Butler to be at the flag-raisings because he’s a man.
“It’s not gender,” he said, not elaborating further why the councilwoman wasn’t asked.
The mayor said he had to be out of town to go to his daughter’s school in Pennsylvania over the weekend because his wife was addressing a medical emergency involving his mother-in-law.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she found out that Mr. Butler was taking his place during a minute-long phone call about 40 minutes before the Pride flag-raising on Saturday.
She plans to introduce a resolution to spell out what should be done if the mayor is unable to attend an event.
Councilman Hickey acknowledged it was a bit awkward to find out that Mr. Butler was handling the events Saturday. He supports a resolution that would explain what should be done in those instances.
“More clarity is coming for sure,” he said.
On Saturday, Mr. Butler told her he agreed that someone from council should have hosted the two events, the councilwoman said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also said Mr. Butler told the mayor that it should have been a council member.
She asked city attorney Robert J. Slye about it, and he told her that the issue should be cleared up to avoid “embarrassment,” the councilwoman said.
