WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is expected to announce today that she will run for mayor in the November election.
Councilwoman Ruggiero has scheduled an event for 5 p.m. today at the Paddock Club in the Paddock Arcade, Public Square.
She began circulating petitions last week for the election.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce announced last week that she’s running for the four-year seat in the nonpartisan race.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is not seeking election after serving one term.
