Ruggiero expected to announce run for mayor

City Council Member Lisa A. Ruggiero during a meeting in at Watertown City Hall last year. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is expected to announce today that she will run for mayor in the November election.

Councilwoman Ruggiero has scheduled an event for 5 p.m. today at the Paddock Club in the Paddock Arcade, Public Square.

