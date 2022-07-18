WATERTOWN — Wearing an NFL referee’s shirt, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was also set to the blow a whistle in case there were any infractions between the mayor and one of her council colleagues at Monday night’s meeting.
Last Monday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Cliff G. Olney erupted in a heated argument at the end of last week’s meeting that continued afterward.
The two elected officials were subsequently criticized by the public for their behavior.
So Councilwoman Ruggiero thought she could send a message to them by wearing the referee uniform with a referee’s whistle draped around her neck.
“I’d thought I’d add to the levity,” she said. “Oh look, the mayor has a smile. He’s smirking.”
She mentioned that WWNY-TV Channel 7 sportscaster Mel Bustler also helped calm the waters by inviting the two elected officials to an interview about cheesesteak sandwiches during last week’s Jefferson County Fair.
“Mel was priceless,” she said. “Some people said he should win the Nobel Peace Prize.”
Neither elected official mentioned their outburst during Monday night’s rather uneventful meeting.
The mayor quickly left.
After the meeting, Councilman Olney said the television interview helped “diffuse” the tension between them.
The mayor and the councilman have argued over several issues since Mr. Olney joined the City Council in January.
Councilman Olney attributes their disdain for each other to their differing opinions about how city government should be run.
The mayor is fiscally conservative, while Mr. Olney thinks the city should provide services to its residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.