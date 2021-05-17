WATERTOWN — Robert D. Simpson had a one-word response after hearing the governor announced on Monday that county fairs can be held this summer.
“Finally,” said Mr. Simpson, president of the Jefferson County Fair.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement during his Monday morning briefing in Albany that county fairs could return after being canceled last summer because of COVID-19.
“It’s about time,” he said Monday. “That’s great news, I guess.”
Later in the day, the Jefferson County Agricultural Society Board of Directors made it official that the 205th Jefferson County Fair was a go and will be held as scheduled from July 13 through July 18 at the Alex Duffy Fair Grounds.
The fair board announced its plans to move ahead with the fair this summer after it met during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
The fair will again include a full carnival midway by Reithoffer Shows, as well as various vendors, exhibits and entertainment, the board said in a press release.
Mr. Simpson has previously expressed frustration with the governor about the way he’s handled county fairs with the increase in vaccines and decreasing numbers of cases throughout the state.
The board has been working on putting together plans for the fair while waiting to hear news from the governor about the prospects of county fairs this summer.
It all depended on what the governor decided about guidelines for fairs.
For more information go to the Jefferson County Fair website: jeffcofair.org and on Facebook at Jefferson County Fair - Watertown, NY for specific details about various events.
In his announcement, Gov. Cuomo called fairs “a big part of upstate New York,” adding that they “are all allowed to open up to the capacity of six-feet social distancing.”
County fairs and local festivals will have to get a permit from the local health department and from the state Department of Health to approve plans for events with over 5,000 people.
They must ensure that the total number of attendees is limited so that six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals who are not members of the same party, unless all attendees present proof of full vaccination status. Fairs and festivals may require masks for all attendees, and, per Center for Disease Control guidance, masks are required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings, and indoors where vaccination status is unknown.
The fairs and local festivals must follow CDC guidelines for large events.
Gov. Cuomo said they should consider the following as they plan for this year’s festivities:
At least one attendee from each party should sign in while entering the fair. Fairs must implement health screening about vaccines and testing. Handwashing stations must be provided.
Fair organizers must regularly clean and disinfect surfaces.
Fairs and festivals also should consult the state’s guidance for their specific activities and attractions, such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities and sports and recreation.
