WATERTOWN — An approximately $4 million rehabilitation project of the Court Street bridge and improvements to Coffeen and Massey streets are slated to begin in May.
The project was first introduced in 2017 and is at the stage that bids should go out soon, said Thomas M. Maurer, a civil engineer with the city.
The project will encompass rehabilitating the bridge and repaving the section of Coffeen Street, from Massey Street to the city limits, and a section of Massey Street.
“It’ll be curb to curb,” Mr. Maurer said during an update of the project that he gave on Thursday to members of Advantage Watertown, a City Council-appointed group of community and business leaders.
Construction crews will remove the bridge’s concrete road and replace it with new concrete, he said.
For about 99% of the construction, the bridge will have two lanes of traffic that can cross the bridge.
Making pedestrian sidewalks along Coffeen and Massey streets compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act is another component of the work. About 80 ramps along sidewalks will be improved to accomplish that.
State and federal dollars will pay for the project, Mr. Maurer said, adding that the city still needs to work on some right-of-way issues with the state.
Fisher and Associates designed the project. Construction should take one construction season, with maybe “some cleanup” completed next fall, Mr. Maurer said.
The current bridge replaced the original concrete structure in 1993.
Advantage Watertown member Scott St. Joseph remembered that he helped with the demolition of the old concrete Court Street bridge when he was a young man.
Another member, Brian Ashley, recalled that Alex T. Duffy, the namesake of the city’s fairgrounds, was involved in the construction of the original bridge more than 100 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.