As local gatherings were canceled left and right leading up to Halloween, Jefferson County residents remained true to certain traditions while adapting to the COVID-19 circumstances.
Following Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s lengthy guide on how to celebrate the holiday safely this year, villages and organizations hosting trunk-or-treats and the like had to decide whether to tweak their plans or cancel all together.
At Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor, limiting capacity by requiring pre-registration to specific time slots kept their final event of the season afloat. People were encouraged to wear costumes, take a hayride and even sit with Santa by the reindeer barn, subbing Santa’s lap for a few socially-distanced hay bails where kids could still share their wishes.
Dressed as a cheerleader, Elizabeth P. Hart, 6, alongside her sister Bridget K., 5, and a barn cat, took the opportunity to grill the jolly man with questions about his job.
“Can you believe he said he’s 100,003 years old?” Elizabeth said to her mom, Naomi C. Hart, of Hawaii.
Ms. Hart planned to take her girls trick-or-treating in their neighborhood after the farm visit, saying she felt more safe about COVID-19 in Watertown than in her and her partner’s home states of Texas and Hawaii.
“In comparison to a lot of our family and friends we feel very fortunate,” Ms. Hart said. “Jefferson County has been doing very good.”
With the sun setting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, trick-or-treaters on State Street in Watertown began to walk the sidewalks, honoring the house-to-house tradition.
Mask wearing and candy distribution varied from house to house, some electing to hand individually wrapped bags and others sticking with a bucket full of treats for each visitor to plunge their hand in.
Guiding her group of four kids from one house to the next, Jennifer Granger, of Watertown, wasn’t worried about the virus when it came to trick-or-treating.
“I think some of the older people may be hesitant,” Ms. Granger said. “We also did the drive-thru at the detail shop at the mall.”
One of the girls with her, Jazeera Abduljalil, 9, dressed as a cat same as her sister, Jada Abduljalil, 8, said she was worried they wouldn’t get to do anything for Halloween. But thankfully her children, Ahmar Abduljalil, 7, and Javier Granger, 5, still got to load up their bags with sweets and run street to street on the chilly holiday night.
