WATERTOWN — The ongoing presence of COVID-19 in Jefferson County is demonstrated by it being present in the city’s wastewater.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a news release on Friday saying that on Tuesday, Aug. 17, a test sample found that COVID-19 was present in influent points A and B of the city’s wastewater facility.
“These reports, in line with the spike in cases currently happening in Jefferson County, demonstrate a significant presence of virus, support the increase in transmissions currently happening, and are a prediction of further increased cases and hospitalizations over the next 7-14 days,” the release states.
In July 2020, the health department formed a partnership with the City of
Watertown to submit wastewater specimens to Quadrant Biosciences in Syracuse to test weekly and determine COVID-19 quantifiable prevalence in the city and surrounding communities that utilize the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The city’s wastewater treatment facility services approximately
55,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.