FORT DRUM — Due to potential exposure to COVID-19, Magrath Sports Complex is closed until further notice.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
The Monti Physical Fitness Facility has been closed but will reopen for service members on Monday. The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday and then resume to regular hours on Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Atkins Functional Fitness Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for service members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for DoD ID cardholders and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for service members and DoD ID cardholders.
