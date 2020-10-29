HAMMOND — Route 12 is closed after an apparent crash Thursday morning.
At about 7:30 a.m., dispatchers reported a vehicle between Schermerhorn Landing and Kring Point roads apparently crashed and caught fire with possible entrapment. That section of the road was still closed to traffic as of 9 a.m.
It appears state troopers are investigating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
