Route 12 in Hammond is closed after an apparent crash Thursday morning. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

HAMMOND — Route 12 is closed after an apparent crash Thursday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., dispatchers reported a vehicle between Schermerhorn Landing and Kring Point roads apparently crashed and caught fire with possible entrapment. That section of the road was still closed to traffic as of 9 a.m.

It appears state troopers are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

