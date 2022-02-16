A section of East Main Street was closed after two cars come to rest on a snowbank after a collision near Fairview Street on Wednesday morning in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A section of East Main Street was closed by police after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

City police and fire were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. after two cars collided and came to rest on a snowbank on East Main Street just off Mill Street.

There was an ambulance on scene, but officers there said there were no major injuries.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.