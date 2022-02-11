WATERTOWN — Four people were injured following a crash on Route 11 south of Watertown Friday.
One person, believed to be a soldier, was airlifted to Syracuse by a Fort Drum helicopter. Another person was taken by ground to Samaritan Medical Center. Two other people were checked out on scene and were signed off, said Ronald V. Wareham, second assistant chief for the Town of Watertown Fire Department.
The severity of the injuries is not known, but Mr. Wareham said the injuries were “moderately severe, enough to be flown. The other one, was not as bad.”
“But I don’t know what they determined at the hospital,” he added.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Initial reports indicated that the two vehicles collided head on, but Mr. Wareham said it was not a head-on collision, and he wasn’t sure about the determination of how the vehicles collided.
“It was semi-severe as far as the fact of a concern of a possible serious injury, but they were able to get the patients out without any special tools or anything,” he said.
The stretch of Route 11, also called Outer Washington Street, was closed between Gillette Road and Route 232 and has since reopened.
Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police all responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
