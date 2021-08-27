The Isthmus Road project was completed with a ribbon cutting Friday on Lake Ontario near Point Peninsula. The $5.4 million project, funded by the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, raised County Route 57, also known as Isthmus Road, to prevent it from flooding and prevent blockages during high water and wind events. The Isthmus Road upgrade includes a new turtle-crossing, a buried concrete pipe, which connects a marshy area of the Chaumont Bay to a space near a state-owned boat launch into Lake Ontario.
Latest News
- Lowville’s water “watch” upgraded to an “emergency” — decreased water use is mandatory for residents, businesses and municipalities
- JCC implementing new roundabout, other campus and structural repairs
- North country school districts joining national lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc.
- Spate of car thefts in Lowville prompts police warning
- DeKalb Junction house fire displaces five
- Canton seeking public input for DRI application
- Environmental cleanup at YMCA project to begin soon
- Semipro football: Red and Black displays leadership on defense
Most Popular
-
Parents speak out against students wearing masks in Massena Central classrooms
-
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours explains why smoke billowed from boat on Friday, credits captain for effort
-
IRS offers new details on glitch that delayed child tax credits
-
Alexandria Bay 21-year-old injured in I-81 rollover Wednesday in Adams
-
The vaccinated are worried and scientists don’t have answers on breakthrough COVID
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.