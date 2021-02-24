WATERTOWN — It was evident in 2017, years before the nation was rocked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that the Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Inc. would soon outgrow its current West Main Street location.
Now, in 2021, this has proven to be true time and again as the agency adds more people to its growing wait lists of patients and others seeking services. In order to address the need for expansion, Credo has purchased an old building previously owned by the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, which was used for its sheltered workshop in years past, for $450,000.
The building is also conveniently located next door to Credo’s 595 West Main St. location in the city.
According to Credo Executive Director John C. Wilson, the adjoining properties will make for a nice campus as administration will move into the 595 West Main St. location.
“There’s over 800 clients in our system now, and during the pandemic we’ve actually increased our census by over 200, and we’re still not completely meeting the demand of the community,” Mr. Wilson said. “This will allow us to continue to grow and to provide a much more open service.”
Funding for the project comes from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports to the tune of a $9.2 million capital project. Overseen by the state Dormitory Authority, a mortgage was taken out by Credo for just over $11.5 million, which could cover additional costs up to the $11.5 million threshold, should the need arise, though the project is estimated to total the $9.2 million.
Credo submitted its application for this new project in 2017. During the pandemic, the state has not been approving capital projects, but because this particular project was submitted prior to 2020, it was approved by last spring, Mr. Wilson said.
“We knew in 2017 that we were going to outgrow our space and this opportunity came along with a partnership with (the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence) and they allowed us to rent space in that building up until the purchase of it,” Mr. Wilson said. “Howie Ganter has worked closely with us to make sure that we ended up being the owners of that property because it was just a perfect opportunity for us, being that it’s all connected.”
Mr. Ganter is the executive director of the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
Credo Community Center has been providing services and treatment in the area for more than 40 years to those whose lives have been negatively impacted by substance abuse. Services include referrals to other levels of care, case management, group and individual counseling, and vocational education, among others.
According to Mr. Wilson, Credo’s opioid treatment program, OTP, was what kind of spurred this whole new project to happen.
“In 2016, we opened the opioid treatment program and retrofitted the space that was there, all the admin space, and turned it into our OTP,” he said, “and we started out with no clients and we’re currently at about 250 clients in the system.
“There’s still need, still people we’re working to get in every day,” he added. “The opioid epidemic in our community is strong, and this will help us continue to serve that population.”
Noting that he cannot speak highly enough of the OTP, Mr. Wilson said if it weren’t for the program, the community would see even more overdoses than it does now. He believes that in the new facility, the program will far exceed 300 clients.
Credo treats both substance abuse and mental health within its clients, through what’s called an integrated license with OASAS, allowing it to treat both. Mr. Wilson said Credo will continue to add clinicians to meet the needs of clients once services move to the new building.
“That facility will allow us to treat all diagnoses of a person when they come through our door,” Mr. Wilson said. “The other leg of the stool that we would like to add in that space is physical health as well, either with a partnership with someone in our community or more physical health ourselves.”
As for the design of the building, Mr. Wilson said it will be kind of a hub and spoke design, with the 20,000-square-foot building filled with group rooms, individual counseling spaces, a wellness space and a physical health space.
According to Mr. Wilson, construction should begin a year from now, and the entire project will be completed by October 2022.
“To be able to spread out and have the additional space for growth will be key,” Mr. Wilson said.
“The other thing with this space is that it’ll be a smart building, meaning that technology is part of the way we provide care now,” he added, “and going forward, the space will help us be mobile, it’ll help us meet the client needs on all levels because of its ability to have technology built into the center of it.”
