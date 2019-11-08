WATERTOWN — Former mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman has called off the impoundment of ballots from Tuesday’s election.
She and her attorney, John Ciampoli, decided on Friday to end the impoundment of the ballots, citing Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith’s clear victory in the election.
If she did not withdraw the impoundment, it would just delay the Jefferson County Board of Elections finalizing the results, she said.
“I didn’t see the point,” she said.
Mrs. Crossman finished in second place, while Councilman Cody J. Horbacz came in third.
In a convincing victory Tuesday, Mr. Smith led with 1,653 votes over Allison I. Crossman’s 1,325 votes and Cody J. Horbacz’s 1,271 votes, according to unofficial results.
Cliff G. Olney II ran as a write-in candidate and finished with 40 votes.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky took up Mrs. Crossman’s request for impounding the ballots and signed the impoundment order on Tuesday night.
She requested that ballots be impounded to ensure that all votes were counted, following up on a campaign issue raised recently over concerns of bias within the Jefferson County Board of Elections
