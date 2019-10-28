WATERTOWN — Accusing the local political apparatus and media of bias, mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman says she will seek to have Nov. 5 Election Day’s voting ballots impounded.
In a press release over the weekend, Crossman is responding to criticism from her two opponents that she’s never voted in city elections before running for mayor this year.
One of her opponents, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Friday released Mrs. Crossman’s voting records for the past six years that shows she voted for congressional and presidential elections but not for mayor or City Council.
“It is true that I have not voted in every election. Frankly, I absolutely should have,” she said in the press release. “My recollection is that I did vote in 2017.”
The controversy over her voter record was prompted by a Facebook posting she made in response to a question from a local voter.
She also told The Times on Friday that she recalled voting for council candidates Lisa A. Ruggiero and Stephen A. Jennings after remembering that she attended campaign functions that year for them.
In her statement, Mrs. Crossman is accusing Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour is on record saying he “unabashedly” supports Mr. Smith for mayor.
He tried to keep Mrs. Crossman and the third mayoral candidate, Councilman Cody J. Horbacz, off the ballot when the two candidates ended up in a second-place tie in the June 25 mayoral primary. Mr. Smith finished in first.
In August, a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the two candidates should continue to run in the Nov. 5 election.
Party politics is supposed not play a role in the nonpartisan mayoral race, she said.
Mrs. Crossman also said in her statement that “the media is not an honest broker,” saying that the local political establishment opposes what she calls “a strong, independent mayor.”
“The integrity of this election is in doubt due to the corruption that undeniably exists. I am seeking impoundment of the ballots as a result,” she said.
Mrs. Crossman vowed she will continue fight for her supporters in the election.
“A cabal of local interest sense that my campaign is surging,” she said. “To maintain the status quo, there is a synchronized effort to attack my reputation and my family.
“I am aware of how nasty politics can be, but I assure you that I will continue to prove my fortitude as I proceed with tenacity.”
She also wondered why her voting record has become an issue in the mayor’s race. Her opponents should be focused on more important issues, she said.
