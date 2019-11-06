WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will be make their first appearance on Friday night in the city to begin this season’s crow-hazing efforts.
The city’s contractor, Loomacres Wildlife Management, will conduct hazing activities during evening hours.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights —similar to sirens and fireworks — that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
Residents are encouraged to provide the location, estimated size and dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres relies on this information to identify nuisance crow flocks and to target hazing efforts. The toll-free number to report crow activities is 1-800-243-1462, ext. 1. To report crow activities online, go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or click on the link on the city’s home page at www.watertown-ny.gov. The link will appear in the center of the page in the “Press Releases” column.
