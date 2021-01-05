WATERTOWN — At the request of the city, wildlife biologists from its crow hazing contractor, Loomacres Wildlife Management, will be back on Thursday night to continue their efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks in Watertown.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.
Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
The city is encouraging residents to provide information on sightings of crow flocks in their neighborhoods, such as the location, estimated size, and dates and times.
Loomacres Wildlife Management relies on this information to identify major roost locations and strategically target hazing efforts.
The easiest way to report crow activities is online by visiting Loomacres’ reporting page at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html.
A link to Loomacres’ reporting page will also be available at www.watertown-ny.gov, appearing in the “Press Releases” column in the center of the page, as well as on the Planning Department’s Facebook page.
Residents can also call Loomacres toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462 and leave a voicemail detailing their report.
